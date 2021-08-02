Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $2,558,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

