Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

