Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,360 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $214,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $79.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

