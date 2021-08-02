Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,846 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

