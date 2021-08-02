Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,930 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of The Pennant Group worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PNTG opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $968.56 million, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 2.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. Equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

