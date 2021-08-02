Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,482 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of First Bancorp worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.00 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

