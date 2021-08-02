Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,906 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Employers worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Employers by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Employers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.52 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

EIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

