Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,924 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.