Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,755 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

