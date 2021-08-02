Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,128 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Griffon worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE GFF opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.