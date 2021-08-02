Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 612 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 53,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $294.51 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.75.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

