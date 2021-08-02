Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE:MDP opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $44.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.