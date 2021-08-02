Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of AMERISAFE worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AMERISAFE by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

