Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Redwood Trust worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

