Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFT opened at $76.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

