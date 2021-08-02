Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.060-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.06-2.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.07 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,607.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

