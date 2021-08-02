Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

