GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GreenSky in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

