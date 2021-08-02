Grid+ Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $298,815.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00060893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00813020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00095633 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

