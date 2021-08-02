Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

