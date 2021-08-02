Grin Market Cap Hits $22.29 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,303.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.14 or 0.06663971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.27 or 0.01387355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00358368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00131206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00592556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00373009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00292439 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,017,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

