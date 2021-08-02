Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,843.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 12% against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $1,843.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $10.40 or 0.00026241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,226 coins and its circulating supply is 341,652 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.