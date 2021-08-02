Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.