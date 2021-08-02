GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Trading Up 3.6%

GTT Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTTN)’s share price was up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 200,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,764,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

About GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.