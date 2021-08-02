Guider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,068.84 and approximately $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

