Gulden Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $32,798.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00360706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,001,860 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.