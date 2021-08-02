Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.57. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 18,087 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.95 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo acquired 10,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

