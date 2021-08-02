Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.99

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 36431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

