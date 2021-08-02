Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 2,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXR traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.29. 992,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $177.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

