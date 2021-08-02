H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

