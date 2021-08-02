Hacken Token (HAI) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $37.91 million and $1.28 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00138124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.53 or 1.00433525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00850445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,289,979 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

