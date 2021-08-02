Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-1.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

