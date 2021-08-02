Handshake Hits Market Capitalization of $72.02 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $443,918.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,214.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.77 or 0.06593867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.70 or 0.01422170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00364707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00130553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00604659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00372587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00300049 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,390,536 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

