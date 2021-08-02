Handshake Price Tops $0.17 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $68.56 million and approximately $360,481.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.73 or 0.06545026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.75 or 0.01384609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00359930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00129103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00604843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00369250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00287725 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,390,536 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.