Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $114.11 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $119.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

