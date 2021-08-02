HAPI Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, HAPI has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $2.04 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $47.52 or 0.00123032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

