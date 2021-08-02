Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HAPP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59. Happiness Biotech Group has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Happiness Biotech Group by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 358,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

