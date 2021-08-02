Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIT opened at $8.85 on Monday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $894.62 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

