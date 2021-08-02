Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.
NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $944.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.20.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
