Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.
NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,443. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
