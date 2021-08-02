Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,443. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.