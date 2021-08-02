Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,443. The company has a market cap of $944.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.