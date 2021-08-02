Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,443. The company has a market cap of $944.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

