Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.41

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 48822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

