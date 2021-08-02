Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.77 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
