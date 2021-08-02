Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.77 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

