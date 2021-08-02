Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

