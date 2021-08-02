Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Harsco worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

HSC stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

