Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stake Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Harsco worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

