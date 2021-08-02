Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $28.70 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $135.25 million and approximately $28.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $227.55 or 0.00574030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 138.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000894 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 633,697 coins and its circulating supply is 594,373 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

