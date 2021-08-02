Hasbro (HAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2021 – Hasbro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $101.45 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $101.45 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

HAS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.03. 16,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,149 shares of company stock valued at $29,277,242. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

