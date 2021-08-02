HashBX (HBX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 82.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $744,897.62 and $1.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

