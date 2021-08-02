Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Hathor has a market cap of $86.65 million and $1.67 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00140254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.45 or 1.00261075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00850685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

